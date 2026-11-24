Commuters travelling along south Delhi's Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road could get relief from long traffic jams, with the Delhi government planning an elevated corridor stretching around 8 km from Saket to Badarpur. The project is expected to improve traffic movement along one of the capital's busy routes, where vehicles often remain stuck for long periods, particularly during morning and evening peak hours.

The proposed corridor will comprise four flyovers, two of which have already received approval and are under construction. Once completed, the project is expected to benefit people travelling between Saket G-Block and Badarpur, as well as residents of Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Sangam Vihar and Pul Prahladpur.

Two flyovers approved, work underway

The first flyover is being constructed between Saket G-Block and Sangam Vihar. It will be around 2.4 km long, and officials say more than 50% of the construction work has been completed. The structure is being built above an underground Metro line, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) carrying out the work.

The second flyover will connect Maa Anandmayee Marg with Pul Prahladpur and will cover approximately 2.5 km. Work on this stretch has also started, and the budget for the project has been approved. However, land-related issues remain to be resolved. The Public Works Department (PWD) has written to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), seeking land required for construction.

The government has approved more than Rs 1,471 crore for the construction of these two flyovers.

DPR for remaining stretches expected by January 2027

Planning is underway for the two other sections of the proposed elevated corridor. These include a 2.7-km stretch between Sangam Vihar and Maa Anandmayee Marg, and another section of around 450 metres between Pul Prahladpur and Badarpur.

Consultants have been appointed for both projects, and their detailed project reports (DPRs) are expected to be ready by January 2027. Once the reports are prepared, the government will seek budget approval for their construction.

Government exploring ways to save trees

The project is also being assessed for its potential impact on trees along the route. Officials are examining how many trees could be affected by the construction and are considering alternatives to cutting them down.

One option being explored is to transplant trees from their existing locations to other places. The assessment is part of the preparations to take the remaining sections of the project forward.

Once all four flyovers are completed, the elevated corridor is expected to reduce traffic pressure on MB Road and make journeys easier for commuters in south Delhi. However, the overall timeline for completing the entire corridor has not yet been announced.

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