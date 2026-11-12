Defence stock under Rs 500 joins MSCI India Small Cap Index, here's what it means

Hyderabad-based defence and aerospace technology company Apollo Micro Systems Limited has been added to the MSCI India Small Cap Index in MSCI's November 2026 review. The change takes effect at the close of trading on November 30, 2026. The inclusion comes amid strong growth. The company delivered record revenue, profit and margins in the latest quarter and its order book has grown substantially. With a place in a global MSCI index, the defence company enters the final weeks of 2026 from a position of strength. The 30 November index inclusion adds a new group of long-term global investors.

What does it mean?

MSCI indexes are tracked by passive funds and used as benchmarks by active managers around the world. A place in the MSCI India Small Cap Index means the company now meets MSCI's standards for size, free float and liquidity, and will be held by funds that track the index.

One of 11 Indian entrants to the MSCI Small Cap Index

Apollo Micro Systems is one of 11 Indian companies - including PI Industries, HUDCO, Shadowfax Technologies, and E2E Networks - that have been added to the index in this review. While Nuvama projects total passive inflows of approximately USD 95 million across all 11 entrants, Apollo Micro Systems is expected to capture an estimated USD 8–10 million based on its free-float market capitalisation.

Quarterly results

The company's revenue in the quarter ended 30 September 2026 (Q2 FY27) stood at Rs 388 crore, up 72 per cent from Rs 225 crore a year earlier and its highest-ever September-quarter revenue. Its net profit stood at Rs 46 crore. The revenue rose 78 per cent to Rs 639 crore in the first half of FY27. EBITDA rose 65 per cent to Rs 165 crore and profit after tax rose 50 per cent to Rs 71 crore.

Share price today

The stock started today's trading session in green. It opened at Rs 460.15, up Rs 7.25 or 1.60 per cent from the previous close of Rs 452.90 on the BSE. It later gained to hit a high of Rs 464 before profit booking and fell to touch a low of Rs 442, a drop of Rs 10.9 or 2.40 per cent.

Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 443.80, down Rs 9.10 or 2.01 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 16,491.59 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)