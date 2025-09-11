Defence stock under Rs 300: Shares gain post this update on MoU with US firm - Check details On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 287.50 against the previous close of Rs 283.10. It touched the intraday high of Rs 294 and the intraday low of Rs 283.10.

Mumbai:

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems, a technology-driven firm in the aerospace, defence, and homeland security sectors, gained over 4 per cent as the company has informed exchanges that its subsidiary - Apollo Defence Industries Private Limited - has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with US-based firms. The counter began the trading session at Rs 287.30 against the previous close of Rs 282.85 and then hit the intraday high of Rs 295, representing a gain of 4.29 per cent. In between, it touched the intraday low of Rs 283.25. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 294.40 with a gain of 4.08 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 9,819.20.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage I (ST ASM-1) framework.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 287.50 against the previous close of Rs 283.10. It touched the intraday high of Rs 294 and the intraday low of Rs 283.10. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 321, hit on September 5, 2025. The 52-week low is Rs 87.99.

Signs MoU With US Firm

The company has stated that its subsidiary has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dynamic Engineering and Design Incorporation - United States of America for the technology transfer, co-development and potential licensed production of Rocket Motors for BM-21 Grad ER and Non-ER Rockets.

"This MoU is a strategic step toward indigenising propulsion technologies for multibarrel rocket systems and enhancing self-reliance in critical defence systems under the Make in India initiative," the company said.

What is Grad Rocket System

The BM-21 Grad rockets remain among the most widely demanded unguided rockets in the global defence market. This is a 122 mm artillery rocket used in multi-barrel rocket launchers (MBRL). It is widely deployed for area saturation and suppression missions due to its rapid-fire capability and range of up to 40 km.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)