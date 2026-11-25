Shares of technology-based company Apollo Micro Systems, which provides solutions in sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, aerospace, and defence, will be on investors' radar as it enters the MSCI India Small Cap Index at the close of trading on Monday, November 30, 2026. Amid this, the stock opened in the green at Rs 429, up Rs 3.4 or 0.79 per cent from the previous close. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 436.40 before witnessing profit booking. It fell to touch the low of Rs 413.25, representing a drop of Rs 12.35 or 2.90 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 418.15, with a fall of Rs 7.45 or 1.75 per cent from the last closing. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 15,538.43 crore.

Brokerage maintains BUY rating

Amid this, Choice Equity Broking has maintained a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 525, indicating a 23.5 per cent upside from the reference market price of Rs 425.