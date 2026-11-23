Shares of Hyderabad-based defence and aerospace technology company Apollo Micro Systems are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that its subsidiary has issued a Binding Expression of Interest (EOI) to acquire 100 per cent ownership of the Bengaluru-based IEC Group. Amid this, the stock opened in the green at Rs 429, up from the previous close of Rs 427.45 on the BSE. The stock gained to touch an intraday high of Rs 439.50, up Rs 12.05 or 2.81 per cent. However, it dipped to Rs 423, a fall of Rs 4.45 or 1.04 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 425.80, down Rs 1.65 or 0.39 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 15,820.85 crore.

The stock outperformed the sector by 0.71 per cent and touched an intraday high of Rs 439.5. However, the stock has been losing for the last two days and has fallen 5.42 per cent in the period.

Technically, the stock is trading above the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages but below the 5-day and 20-day moving averages.

To acquire 100% ownership

According to the information shared, its subsidiary, Apollo Defence Industries Private Limited (ADIPL), has issued a Binding Expression of Interest (EOI) to acquire 100 per cent ownership of the Bengaluru-based IEC Group.

The proposed acquisition marks the company's strategic move into the indigenous design and manufacture of electrical rotating machines, generators, and drives—critical components for electric propulsion, onboard power generation, and actuation across land, air, and naval defence platforms.

The IEC Group’s portfolio complements AMSL’s existing work in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) programmes, adding an in-house power and motion layer beneath AMSL's electronics, guidance, and weapon-system capabilities.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a return of 3,692.44 per cent in five years and 207.63 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 54.70 per cent, compared with a 2.60 per cent correction in the benchmark index.

To invest Rs 300 crore to set up facility in Telangana

The company will invest Rs 300 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana. The company has also acquired a 22,988-square-metre land parcel at TSIIC, Hardware Park Phase II in Hyderabad, it said in an exchange filing.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)