Defence stock ends session 8% higher even as Sensex, Nifty drop amid profit booking

Even as benchmark indices tumbled amid profit booking, shares of technology-based defence company Apollo Micro Finance ended the session nearly 8 per cent higher. The stock closed at Rs 475.45, up Rs 34.95, or 7.93 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 440.50. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 17,667.70. During the day, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 477.55, also its fresh 52-week high, and a low of Rs 435.50. Earlier, the counter opened in the red at Rs 438.85, down Rs 1.65 or 0.37 per cent. The stock has a 52-week low of Rs 477.55, touched on March 30, 2026.

The stock has outperformed the sector by 5.46 per cent and technically traded higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

What is behind the rally?

The company recently announced its inclusion in the MSCI India Small Cap Index. MSCI included the company in its November 2026 review. This change will take effect after the close of business on November 30, 2026. The inclusion could attract more attention from global funds and foreign investors tracking MSCI's emerging market benchmarks to the Hyderabad-based company. This achievement comes as its business performs strongly.

On the order book, the company's consolidated order book rose to a record Rs 1,765 crore at the end of September 2026.

Q2 results of the company

The company recently reported its best-ever September quarter performance on a standalone basis in the second quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27).

During this period, the company's revenue increased 97 per cent to Rs 306 crore from Rs 156 crore in the previous quarter. EBITDA also rose 122 per cent to Rs 108 crore from Rs 48 crore. The company's profit after tax (PAT) also rose 72 per cent to Rs 48 crore, up from Rs 29 crore in the previous quarter. This means both the company's revenue and profits jumped significantly on a quarterly basis.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has returned 3,898.74 per cent over five years and 292.06 per cent over three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the counter has 72.39 per cent, compared to a dip of 4.22 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)