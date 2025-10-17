Dearness Allowance: UP govt approves 3% hike - Here's when it will be paid to government employees, pensioners Dearness Allowance Hike, DA Hike, DR Hike: With this revision, the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) will rise from 55 per cent to 58 per cent of basic pay.

Lucknow:

In good news for around 28 lakh state government employees and pensioners of Uttar Pradesh ahead of Diwali, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved a 3 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR). With this revision, the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) will rise from 55 per cent to 58 per cent of basic pay.

Emphasising that the decision reflects the government’s commitment to their welfare, CM Yogi said that the move is aimed at providing relief from inflation and improving the living standards of employees and pensioners.

A, DR Hike: When will the increased amount be paid?

According to an official statement, the hike will be effective from July 1, 2025. The increased amount will be paid in cash starting October 2025.