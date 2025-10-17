DDA to open registration for 48-storey 'Towering Heights' flats in East Delhi: Check dates, price The DDA has opened registration for its 48-storey "Towering Heights" residential project at Karkardooma, Delhi's tallest building under construction. The project offers 1,026 premium 2BHK flats with possession expected by July 2026, combining modern living with excellent metro and road connectivity.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday announced the opening of registrations for its much-awaited 48-storey residential project "DDA Towering Heights" in Karkardooma. The project, touted to be Delhi's tallest building, is part of the DDA's East Delhi Hub initiative aimed at creating a world-class urban space.

Registration window and pricing details

According to officials, the registration process will remain open from October 31 to November 21. In the first phase, DDA is offering 1,026 premium 2BHK apartments with base reserve prices between Rs 1.78 crore and Rs 3.09 crore. The plinth area of these units ranges from 142 sq. m. to 250 sq. m., catering to premium homebuyers seeking spacious and modern living.

Project Features and Connectivity

"Spread across 30 hectares, the East Delhi Hub is being developed as a world-class mixed-use urban centre integrating residential, commercial, and civic spaces within a vibrant, walkable environment,” the DDA said in a statement. It further said that this will be the tallest building in the national capital so far, with 48 storeys standing at 155 metres.

Strategically located adjacent to the Karkardooma Interchange Metro Station, the project offers direct connectivity to both the Blue and Pink Lines, ensuring seamless travel across the city, it said. Officials said the project also has road connectivity through NH-9, NH-24, and other arterial routes linking Central, East, and South Delhi, apart from being close to Anand Vihar Railway Station and ISBT.

Completion timeline and payment terms

The DDA said the project is being developed under the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) framework and is nearing completion, with handover expected by July 2026. "Developed as the first project under the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) project, the flats are nearing completion and are scheduled for handover by July 2026," the statement added. At the time of auction, successful bidders will be required to deposit 75 per cent of the flat cost, with the remaining 25 per cent payable by July 2026, when possession is expected.

