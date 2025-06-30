DDA's New Scheme: Soon you will get an opportunity to buy plots in Delhi, check location and other details For the development of the plots, the selected company will be involved in planning and designing the amenities like drains, sewerage, water supply, rain water harvesting and getting the same approved from the local municipal body.

New Delhi:

There is a significant development for those seeking to make investments in plots in the national capital. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is soon to introduce a new plot scheme. According to a Times of India report, these plots will be in D6 of Vasant Kunj in South Delhi. Around 118 plots will be available for auction in the capital city. The DDA has sought applications to select a company to develop these plots. This company will develop facilities such as roads leading to the plots, water drainage, electricity, and sewerage. The Delhi Development Authority has set a deadline of 365 days to complete the project after it is received.

The works include providing and laying factory paver blocks in sidewalks, parks and lawns, along with laying of driveways of required strength, thickness and size at various sites, making connection of drain or sewer line with existing manholes, disposal of construction waste, decomposed or waste materials from the sites by mechanical means including loading, transportation and dumping, etc.

Notably, the DDA's Apna Ghar Housing Scheme 2025 is getting a good response. Within a month, 830 flats have been booked, out of which 630 units are available in Narela alone. A total of 150 flats were sold in Loknayakpuram, and 50 in Sirsapur.

Moreover, MIG flats in Loknayakpuram are almost sold out. The scheme offered ready-to-move-in flats at subsidised rates in various categories, including the economically weaker section (EWS), the low-income group (LIG), the middle-income group (MIG) and the high-income group (HIG). According to an official, the application process for the scheme is entirely online, with registration starting on May 27.

About the scheme, the official added that its key features include a first-come, first-served policy, availability of ready-to-move-in flats and an option for prospective buyers to view sample flats on site.