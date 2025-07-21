DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025 with around 250 flats, garages to be launched in August: Check details The official said that the 16 car garages included in the scheme are located in Pitampura along with the 51 scooter garages across Mall Road and Ashok Vihar.

New Delhi:

In what comes as good news for those seeking to own a house in Delhi, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is slated to launch its Premium Housing Scheme 2025 in August. Under its scheme, the DDA will offer around 250 housing units, equipped with car and scooter garages. These units are located in several regions of the national capital, including Ashoka Pahari, Vasant Kunj, Pitampura, Jasola, Rohini, and others.

The scheme was approved by Lt. Governor VK Saxena on July 11. The scheme includes 177 residential flats for middle- and lower-income groups and around 67 garages, which will be allotted to the public through e-auction.

39 HIG flats On Offer

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, 39 HIG flats are on offer in prime locations, including Vasant Kunj, Jasola (Pocket 9B), and Dwarka (Sector 19B). In areas such as Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Dwarka, and Pitampura, 48 MIG flats to be offered are located. Moreover, there are 22 LIG flats in Rohini, which will also be offered.

Additionally, 66 flats, which fall under the EHS category, are located in Pocket 9, Nasirpur, Dwarka. Additionally, two SFS Category-II flats, which are to be offered under the scheme, are located in Sector 18, Rohini, and Shalimar Bagh, according to an official. The official also mentioned that the scheme includes 16 car garages located in Pitampura, as well as 51 scooter garages across Mall Road and Ashok Vihar.

The flats available under the scheme are categorised based on pricing:

High-Income Group (HIG) flats are priced between Rs 1.64 crore and Rs 2.54 crore.

Middle-Income Group (MIG) flats range from Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.

Low-Income Group (LIG) flats are available at reserve prices starting from Rs 39 lakh up to Rs 54 lakh.

According to the official, this scheme marks another significant milestone in the DDA’s ongoing efforts to develop Delhi into a world-class city, featuring top-tier urban infrastructure, inclusive housing solutions, and a well-balanced, sustainable environment.