DDA offering massive 25% discount, now get a flat for just Rs 14.95 lakh in Delhi: Check details

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has brought a great opportunity for those dreaming of owning a home in the capital, Delhi. The DDA has announced its "Housing Investment Scheme 2026." Under this scheme, DDA is offering a massive 25 per cent discount on 1-BHK ready-to-move-in flats in emerging suburbs like Narela. Available on a first-come, first-served basis, this fully online scheme lets you book a home in Delhi starting at just Rs 14.95 lakh.

More than 2500 flats on sale

Under this DDA scheme, 2,516 1-BHK flats are available for sale in Sector G2–G6 of Narela.

Pocket-6 (1496 flats): In this pocket, flats with an approximate area of 49.90 sq.mt are available at just Rs 14.95 lakh after a 25 per cent discount.

In this pocket, flats with an approximate area of 49.90 sq.mt are available at just Rs 14.95 lakh after a 25 per cent discount. Pocket-3 (1020 flats): The price of these flats, with an area of 49.90 sq.mt, has been fixed at Rs 15.01 lakh after a 25 per cent discount.

Sample flats are also available for viewing on-site for buyers' convenience.

DDA Online Application and Booking Dates

If you want to avail the benefits of this scheme, then make sure to note these dates:

Registrations will open on October 14, 2026, at 12 noon.

Bookings open on October 20, 2026, at 12 noon.

Applicants can book flats online by visiting the official DDA website, www.dda.gov.in, or eservices.dda.gov.in.

"The registration under the said scheme will start on 14.10.2026 from 12:00 Noon onwards, and booking will commence from 20.10.2026 from 12:00 Noon through DDA’s Awaas Portal https://eservices.dda.org.in, under the scheme title 'DDA Awas Nivesh Yojana 2026'. The booking amount for the flats shall be Rs. 1,00,000," DDA said.

Connectivity of DDA's Narela Project

DDA's Narela project is equipped with connectivity and excellent civic amenities:

Excellent connectivity: The upcoming Sanoth Metro Station (Rithala-Narela-Kundli corridor) is approximately 2 km away. RRTS connectivity is also proposed.

The upcoming Sanoth Metro Station (Rithala-Narela-Kundli corridor) is approximately 2 km away. RRTS connectivity is also proposed. Excellent Road Connectivity: Connectivity is easy via UER-I (approx. 1.5 km), UER-II (approx. 4 km) and GT Karnal Road (approx. 5 km).

Connectivity is easy via UER-I (approx. 1.5 km), UER-II (approx. 4 km) and GT Karnal Road (approx. 5 km). Education and Sports Hub: It is an emerging education hub, with land allocated for several universities. The Narela Sports Complex is also proposed in Sector A-7.

It is an emerging education hub, with land allocated for several universities. The Narela Sports Complex is also proposed in Sector A-7. Green and planned environment: This residential complex includes open and green spaces, along with all necessary civic amenities.

For any assistance or information, prospective buyers can contact DDA's toll-free number 1800110332.

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