DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025: Own a flat in Delhi for just Rs 39 lakh - Full details here DDA Housing Scheme 2025: Under this scheme, the DDA will facilitate the e-auction of 327 flats. These flats will be offered to buyers along with parking space for car/scooter.

New Delhi:

DDA Housing Scheme 2025: In a significant development for potential flat buyers, the registrations for e-auction under the Premium Housing Scheme of DDA (Delhi Development Authority) have started from 11.00 am today (26 August). Along with this, the process of submitting the EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) also begins today. The last date for registration and submission of EMD to participate in the e-auction is 24 September (till 6.00 pm). Following this, the e-auction of the flats being offered will take place on 30 September.

This comes as a golden opportunity for those seeking to buy flats in Delhi as the scheme is offering ready-to-move houses in the best and posh areas of the national capital. Ready-to-move houses refer to houses which are completely ready to live in. To be able to shift in these houses, you just need to carry your belongings.

DDA Housing Scheme 2025: E-auction Of 327 Flats

Under this scheme, the DDA will facilitate the e-auction of 327 flats. These flats will be offered to buyers along with parking space for car/scooter.

Under this premium housing scheme of DDA:

HIG flats are available in areas, including Jasola (Pocket 9B), Vasant Kunj, and Dwarka (Sector 19B).

Buyers can get MIG flats in Pitampura, Nand Nagri, Jahangirpuri, and Dwarka, while LIG flats are located in Rohini.

EHS flats are available in Pocket Dwarka, Nine, and Nasirpur. Along with these, 2 SFS category flats are available in Rohini Sector 18 and Shalibar Bagh.

Notably, the reserve price for all categories of flats has already been fixed by the DDA.

DDA Housing Scheme 2025: Price Range

The reserve prices for HIG flats range between Rs 1.64 crore and Rs 2.54 crore. On the other hand, you can own MIG flats by paying a price between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore, while LIG flats are available at more affordable rates ranging from Rs 39 lakh to Rs 54 lakh.

The reserve price of SFS Type-II flats ranges from Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1.07 crore. The reserve price of EHS flats is Rs 38.7 lakh.