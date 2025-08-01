DDA to launch hot air balloon rides soon: Here's when and where you can soar The initiative is part of a larger push by the DDA aimed at making Delhi's natural and restored spaces more accessible for activities such as recreation and tourism.

New Delhi:

In what comes as good news for Delhiites, hot air balloon rides are set to be unveiled in the national capital across multiple sites in the city. This will enable the city residents to have a bird's-eye view of the capital. The locations where these hot air balloons will be deployed have been finalised, and a private agency has been assigned operations for a period of three years, which can be extended up to nine years.



Four Locations Finalised

Four locations that have been finalised for balloon rides are: Commonwealth Games Sports Complex, Yamuna Sports Complex, and along the Yamuna Bank, Asita and Baansera, which are the riverfront spots. Each site is expected to allocate an area of 3,600 square metres of land (60x60 metres) for the setup and launch of the balloons, facilitating seamless rides.

The operations are expected to start in two months by the agency assigned with this work. According to the plan, the balloon rides will be available for up to four hours a day, and the extension of these hours depends upon the public demand as well as DDA (Delhi Development Authority) permissions.

Revenue-Sharing Model

The balloon ride operations will be undertaken on a revenue-sharing model between the selected operator and the DDA. The pricing is yet to be ascertained as the DDA's final approval remains to come. According to authorities, all the revenue generated from the sale of ticket sales will first go to the DDA’s account.

According to a DDA official, “This is not just an adventure activity, it's also a new way to connect people with the spaces we've been working hard to restore.”

The project is being undertaken under the supervision of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. In a statement, he said that the project seeks to reconnect citizens with the natural locations in the national capital.