DDA’s new housing scheme announced: Find out how and when to book your dream home

New Delhi:

While millions of people dream of buying a flat or owning a residence in Delhi, only a few are able to turn that dream into reality. The primary reason is the skyrocketing property prices in Delhi. However, in what turns out to be good news for those seeking to invest in the real estate sector in the national capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is introducing another premium housing scheme. According to a report, the Delhi Development Authority is set to launch the Premium Housing Scheme 2025 in early August.

Selection Through E-Auction Format

If you are planning to buy a flat in this premium housing scheme, you will be required to participate in the auction. This auction, to be held in the e-auction format, is scheduled for the beginning of next month. Following this, the successful bidder can be selected through a random draw or lottery.

This premium housing scheme includes 39 HIG flats in Vasant Kunj, Jasola (Pocket 9B) and Dwarka (Sector 19B), 48 MIG flats in Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Dwarka and Pitampura, as well as 22 LIG flats in Rohini.

Additionally, 66 EHS category flats will also be offered in Pocket 9, Nasirpur, Dwarka, and two SFS category-II flats in Sector 18, Rohini, and Shalimar Bagh, the authority said.

The plan also includes 16 car garages at Pitampura and 51 scooter garages at Mall Road and Ashok Vihar, offering a wide array of options for both housing and parking in some of the most prominent areas of Delhi.

Prices Of Flats

The price of flats will vary in different categories. For example, the reserve price of HIG flats ranges from Rs 1.6 crore to Rs 2.5 crore. The price of MIG flats ranges between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore. The reserve price of LIG flats ranges from Rs 39 lakh to Rs 54 lakh.

Notably, the DDA is already working on the 'Apna Ghar Housing Scheme 2025', under which a total of 7,500 flats have been made available at a discount of 25 per cent on LIG flats and 15 per cent on EWS, MIG and HIG categories.