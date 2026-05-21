Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. DA Hike in UP: Yogi government announces 2% hike in dearness allowance - Check details

DA Hike in UP: Yogi government announces 2% hike in dearness allowance - Check details

Written ByRuchi Kumar  Edited ByRaghwendra Shukla  
Published: ,Updated:

After the implementation of this new decision, the dearness allowance of state employees has increased from 58 percent to 60 percent.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Image Source : PTI
Lucknow:

There's some good news for millions of Uttar Pradesh state employees and pensioners: the government has announced a 2 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA), raising it from 58 per cent to 60 per cent. The formal order in this regard has been issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Deepak Kumar.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business
DA Hike Dearness Allowance
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\