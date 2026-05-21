There's some good news for millions of Uttar Pradesh state employees and pensioners: the government has announced a 2 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA), raising it from 58 per cent to 60 per cent. The formal order in this regard has been issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Deepak Kumar.
DA Hike in UP: Yogi government announces 2% hike in dearness allowance - Check details
After the implementation of this new decision, the dearness allowance of state employees has increased from 58 percent to 60 percent.
Lucknow:
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