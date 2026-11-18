The initial public offering (IPO) of Crystal Crop Protection is open for subscription and was fully subscribed on day 1 of the three-day issue, which closes on November 20. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 456 crore IPO received bids for 1,22,16,105 shares against 1,21,70,076 shares on offer. The non-institutional investor category garnered 0.40 times subscription, and the quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.47 times. The portion for retail investors received 0.98 times subscription.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO price band

The price band has been fixed at Rs 259-272 per share, valuing the company at Rs 4,438 crore at the upper end. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The listing is expected on November 26, 2026.

Crystal Crop Protection raises Rs 136 crore from anchor investors

Ahead of the IPO, the company raised Rs 136 crore from anchor investors. The company has allotted 49,98,708 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 272 apiece, the upper end of the IPO price band, according to a circular uploaded on stock exchanges.

Investors participating in the anchor round include International Finance Corporation (IFC), Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc, Nomura Singapore, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, WhiteOak Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund and Groww Mutual Fund.

Of the total anchor allocation, 22.13 lakh shares were allotted to three domestic mutual funds through 10 schemes.



Crystal Crop Protection IPO GMP today

According to Investorgain, Crystal Crop Protection's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 18. Considering the upper price band of Rs 272, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 290, reflecting a grey market premium of 6.62 per cent.

How does the company plan to use the proceeds?

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt availed by the company and its subsidiary, Saffire Crop Science, fund inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and strategic initiatives, and for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 1994, Crystal Crop Protection is a crop solutions company with agrochemicals and seeds at the core of its offerings. Its portfolio includes herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, bio-stimulants, bio-protectants, plant growth regulators, liquid fertilisers, and micronutrients, as well as seeds for field crops, vegetables, and flowers.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)