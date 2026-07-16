Concerned about getting train ticket or high air fares during Durga Puja 2026? Here's an alternative

Kolkata:

Many people from Kolkata reside in metro cities such as Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru. But very often they could not visit Kolkata - the hub of Durga Puja - due to skyrocketing flight fares and heavy rush in trains during the festive season. But there is good news for such people: Kolkata is set to get direct premium-coach connectivity to four major Indian cities, with Shyamoli Paribahan launching new long-distance bus services to Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Puri from Wednesday.

Built on the premium Volvo 9600 SLX platform, the service is specifically designed for festive travellers seeking reliable, affordable interstate connectivity ahead of the Puja season.

Fares and travel time

According to the company, the Delhi route will take roughly 26 hours, with ticket prices ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000.

Travel time for the Bengaluru service will be around 35 hours at a fare of Rs 4,500 per passenger, while the journey to Chennai will take approximately 24 hours and cost about Rs 4,700. Operating premium Volvo coaches, the Puri route will be the fastest of all, completing the trip in about eight hours with tickets priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000.

Services provided

Passengers on board can expect bio-toilets, individual entertainment screens at every seat, and complimentary pillows and bed linen. Throughout the journey, snacks, bottled water, tea, and coffee will be served free of charge.

According to the company, the service is designed to match the comfort of air travel or first-class AC train coaches while keeping prices on par with AC Three-Tier rail fares. These routes were introduced to meet the rising demand from Kolkata passengers for affordable, high-quality long-distance travel. It will also help the company grow its business.

Flight-Like comfort at AC rates

Built with passenger comfort in mind, the Volvo 9600 SLX coaches feature spacious interiors, bio-toilets, modern safety systems, ergonomic seating, and upgraded onboard amenities, all designed to deliver a smoother experience on longer interstate routes.

The new fleet was jointly flagged off at Karunamoyee Bus Terminus in Salt Lake by West Bengal's Minister-in-Charge for Labour & Transport, Arjun Singh, and BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya, marking a key step in the company's premium interstate expansion.

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