Will commodity market remain opened on Eid-uL-Fitr, Ram Navami? Check details

The Eid-uL-Fitr and Ram Navami holidays will be observed on April 11 and 17, 2024. Meanwhile, the Indian stock market witnessed a positive start on Wednesday, with both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, making significant gains in early trade.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Mumbai Updated on: April 10, 2024 9:57 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE Representational image

The stock markets will remain closed on the occasion of Eid-uL-Fitr and Ram Navami on Thursday (April 11) and next Wednesday (April 17) respectively. But, according to the regularity, the commodity market will remain open for the evening trading session from 5 pm to 11.30 pm (MCX & NSE). 

Meanwhile, Forex and money markets remained closed on Tuesday on account of the 'Gudhipadwa' festival, however, the stock market remained open yesterday. 

According to the BSE website (bseindia.com), the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty will hold a full-day holiday on April 11 2024  on the festival - Id-Ul-Fitr. And the second holiday in this month for the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty will be on April 17, 2024 on the occasion of Ram Navami.  

When will trading on the NSE and BSE resume?

The domestic stock market will resume trading normally on Friday, April 12 at 9:15 am. According to the BSE and NSE websites, the trading will start after a fifteen-minute pre-opening session starting at 9:00 am.

Is MCX closed on Eid-uL-Fitr? 

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed for the morning on Thursday (on Eid-uL-Fitr), but it will resume in evening sessions. MCX holds trading from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. It resumes trading again from 5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm.

Commodity Market timings on Eid, Ram Navami 

Date Occasion Timing
April 11, 2024   Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid) Closed
April 17, 2024     Ram Navami     Closed

