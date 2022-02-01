Follow us on Image Source : PTI Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 91.50 | Check new rates

Highlights National Oil Marketing companies have reduced commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50

This comes hours before finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022

This rate cut will provide some relief to restaurants, eateries, tea stalls, and others

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Tuesday slashed the prices of the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder. National Oil Marketing companies have reduced commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50 effective from today, 1st February. This comes hours before finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022.

In some relief for consumers, 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1907 in Delhi from today. While the non-subsidized (14.2 kg) Indane domestic cylinder in Delhi will be available at ₹899.50.

At the same time, the people of Kolkata will get a domestic LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg for ₹926. In Mumbai, the price of a non-subsidised LPG cylinder will be the same as in Delhi, while in Chennai it will cost ₹915.50.

This will provide some relief to restaurants, eateries and tea stalls, etc which constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinder.

There has been no change in the price of non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinders since October. The rates of petrol and diesel are also stable since November.

Last month on January 1, oil companies reduced the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 102.50. LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.

ALSO READ | Indian economy contracts by 6.6% in 2020-21 against estimate of 7.3%, NSO data shows

Latest Business News