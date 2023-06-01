Commercial LPG cylinders price reduced by Rs 83.50 per kg | Check new rates here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Commercial LPG cylinders price reduced by Rs 83.50 per kg

New Delhi: Petroleum and oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 83.50. The prices for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders are revised on the first day of every month. The new rates will be applicable from today.

Check new rates here

The retail sale price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 1773. However, no changes have been made in the prices of the domestic LPG cylinders. In Kolkata, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1875.50. The LPG cylinder price in Mumbai will cost Rs 1725. In Chennai, it will now cost Rs 1937.

Domestic cooking gas costs Rs 1,003 per kg in New Delhi while in Kolkata the price of a 14.2-kg cylinder is Rs 1,029. In Mumbai and Chennai, the rates are Rs 1,002.5, and Rs 1,018.5 respectively.

Last month, the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were slashed by RS 171.50. However, no changes have been made to the domestic cylinder price slab in May too. In April too their prices were slashed by Rs 91.50 units, standing at 2,028 per unit. However, on March 1, 2023, the petroleum and oil marketing companies hiked the prices of both commercial and domestic LPG gas cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and Rs 50 per unit respectively.

