Commercial LPG cylinders get cheaper by Rs 33.50, check city-wise revised prices The revised prices of commercial LPG cylinders will come into effect across cities from Friday, August 1, 2025.

New Delhi:

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have announced a major reduction in the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been cut by Rs 33.50, and the new rates will come into effect from Friday, August 1.

After the reduction, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will drop from Rs 1,665.00 to Rs 1,631.50 starting August 1. However, there has been no change in the prices of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG gas cylinders.

Revised LPG cylinder prices in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai

Following the price cut, the cost of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Kolkata will fall from Rs 1,769.00 to Rs 1,735.50. In Mumbai, the price will decrease from Rs 1,616.50 to Rs 1,583.00, and in Chennai, it will go down from Rs 1,823.50 to Rs 1,790.00.

This marks the seventh reduction in commercial cylinder prices out of eight adjustments made this year by OMCs. Prices were increased only once, in March. Since March, this is the fifth consecutive price cut for commercial LPG cylinders.

No change in 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder rates

While this move will bring relief to restaurants and hotel owners, household consumers will see no change in domestic LPG prices. The 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder continues to be priced at Rs 853.00 in Delhi, Rs 879.00 in Kolkata, Rs 852.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 868.50 in Chennai.

It is worth noting that in April this year, domestic LPG cylinder prices were hiked by Rs 50, and there have been no changes since.

Earlier this month, the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders was slashed by Rs 58.50, bringing it to the previous Rs 1,665 price on July 1. The revised pricing provided significant relief to restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that rely heavily on these cylinders for daily operations. The latest price drop has brought further respite to consumers.