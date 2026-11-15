CNG prices hiked by Rs 1.50 in Mumbai, up by Rs 5.50 in just 10 weeks

Mumbai:

The common people already struggling with rising inflation have been dealt another blow as Compressed natural gas (CNG) prices in Mumbai and adjoining areas have gone up by Rs 1.50 per kg from Sunday (November 15). With the latest hike, CNG now costs Rs 91.50 per kg. Notably, prices have increased by a cumulative Rs 5.50 per kg over the past two-and-a-half months, adding to the financial burden on auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers as well as private vehicle owners.

Eighth CNG price hike in Mumbai in 2026

This is the eighth increase in CNG prices in Mumbai this year. Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL implemented the revised rates from midnight on November 14. Earlier, the company had raised CNG prices by Rs 1 per kg on November 1. In January this year, CNG was priced at Rs 80.50 per kg in Mumbai. It now costs Rs 91.50 per kg, marking an increase of Rs 11 since the beginning of the year. This represents a rise of nearly 14 per cent.

MGL raised CNG prices by 50 paise per kg in February and by Rs 1 per kg in April. This was followed by two increases of Rs 2 per kg each in May and another Rs 2 per kg hike in September. Prices were subsequently raised by Rs 1 per kg in October and again on November 1. With the latest increase of Rs 1.50 per kg on November 15, CNG prices have reached their highest level this year.

Why are CNG prices rising

According to MGL, the price hike has been necessitated by a decline in the availability of domestic natural gas and a rise in procurement costs. The company has had to rely more heavily on imported Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) to meet its requirements. In addition, ongoing tensions in the Middle East have pushed up the cost of procuring gas in international markets.

MGL said the price revision would help recover part of the increased costs and ensure an uninterrupted supply of CNG.

The latest price hike is expected to affect around 12.93 lakh CNG-powered vehicles operating in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). These include auto-rickshaws, taxis, private cars and public transport vehicles. The increase will raise daily operating expenses for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers. It could also eventually have an impact on passenger fares.

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