CNG price hiked by Rs 2.5 per kg in Delhi | Check new rate

This is the seventh increase in CNG prices in the last month.

The new price will come into effect from today, April 4.

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL)on Monday hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per Kg to Rs 64.11 per Kg. The new price will come into effect from today, April 4. The last price hike was seen on Friday when it was hiked by 80 paise per kg.

In light of the significant hike in CNG prices, cab drivers have expressed dismay. A cab driver in Delhi told news agency ANI that he wouldn't prefer swtiching on ACs for customers as the prices of CNG have gone up. "In view of the hike in the CNG price, we're not in favour of switching on the cab's air conditioner for passengers. The increased price has hit our budget," he said.

This is the seventh increase in CNG prices in the last month. In all, rates have gone up by about Rs 6.5 per kg. The increase comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally. IGL sources natural gas from domestic fields as well as buys imported LNG.

LNG in the spot or current market touched record highs in recent months and on Thursday the government raised the price of gas produced from local fields to a record USD 6.10 per million British thermal unit from USD 2.9.per kg.

Meanwhile, the price of piped natural gas (PNG) was hiked by Rs 5 per Standard Cubic Metre (SCM) on Friday. The applicable price in Delhi would be Rs 41.61/SCM (including VAT).

For Ghaziabad and Noida, the domestic PNG price had been increased by Rs 5.85 to Rs 41.

