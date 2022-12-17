Saturday, December 17, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. CNG price hiked across Delhi-NCR | CHECK revised rates in your city

CNG price hiked across Delhi-NCR | CHECK revised rates in your city

CNG price hike: With the latest hike, CNG is now priced at Rs 79.56 per kg in Delhi, Rs 87.89 in Gurugram and Rs 82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: December 17, 2022 8:16 IST
CNG price hike, CNG prices today, CNG price in Delhi, CNG price hike today, CNG price increase, CNG
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). CNG price hiked across Delhi-NCR | Check revised rates in your city.

CNG price hike: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across Delhi-NCR, with effect from today (December 17).

With the latest hike, CNG is now priced at Rs 79.56 per kg in Delhi, Rs 87.89 in Gurugram and Rs 82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. 

Earlier in October, IGL increased the price of CNG by Rs 3 per kg across Delhi-NCR. The revised rates across the region will be in effect from today.

ALSO READ: CNG, PNG prices hiked by Rs 3 per kg in Delhi-NCR. Check new rates

ALSO READ: Gas price hike: CNG cost shoots up by Rs 6; PNG up by Rs 4 | Check rates

Latest Business News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Top News

Latest News