CNG price hiked across Delhi-NCR | CHECK revised rates in your city

CNG price hike: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across Delhi-NCR, with effect from today (December 17).

With the latest hike, CNG is now priced at Rs 79.56 per kg in Delhi, Rs 87.89 in Gurugram and Rs 82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Earlier in October, IGL increased the price of CNG by Rs 3 per kg across Delhi-NCR. The revised rates across the region will be in effect from today.

