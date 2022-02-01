Benefits all sections especially farmers, women, youth: CM Yogi on Union Budget 2022

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday termed Union Budget 2022-23 a progressive one saying it benefits all sections especially farmers, women, youth.

"Important announcements such as MSP, measures to double farmers income, 60 lakh jobs for youth, measures for women empowerment such as Mission Shakti will boost our economy," CM Yogi said.

"It is a very progressive and forward-looking Budget. It prepares India for the next stage of its sustained growth. It is a continuation of the last year's Budget. The real highlight of the Budget is its huge expansion on the capital expenditure," NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the Union Budget as 'visionary' and said it will help making India the world's leading economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said by increasing the size to Rs 39.45 lakh crore, the Budget has shown that the Indian economy is rapidly growing even in the corona period.

"This Budget, brought by the Modi government, is a visionary budget, which will prove to be a budget to change the scale of India's economy," he said.

With the hashtag '#AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget', Shah said the Budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will be helpful in making India the world's leading economy under the leadership of PM Modi by exploiting the opportunities that have arisen in the global economic world after COVID-19 pandemic.

"This Budget will make India self-reliant and lay the foundation for a new India of the 100th year of independence. I congratulate @narendramodi and @nsitharaman for this," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

