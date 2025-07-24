CM Yogi greenlights Rs 939 crore Chitrakoot Link Expressway - Check key details The proposed project will be a four-lane road and it has been designed for future expansion into a six-lane road. With a starting point near Bharatkup in Chitrakoot district, it will intersect NH-35/76.

Lucknow:

In a major push to infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh, the state government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has given its approval for the construction of the Chitrakoot Link Expressway. Slated to be 15.17 km long corridor, the outlay for the proposed Expressway has been kept at almost Rs 940 crores. According to an official press release, the Expressway will connect the Bundelkhand Expressway to the Varanasi–Banda route.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) will develop the project which was approved during a cabinet meeting held on 22 July. Notably, the cabinet gave its green signal to 37 out of 38 proposals in the meeting.

17 underpasses and 23 culverts

According to the project’s blueprint, the Expressway will have a flyover, one long bridge, 17 underpasses and 23 culverts, as well as four minor bridges.

The proposed project will be a four-lane road and it has been designed for future expansion into a six-lane road. With a starting point near Bharatkup in Chitrakoot district, it will intersect NH-35/76. Finally, the road will conclude at Ahmedganj village on NH-135BG.

The project will be carried out using the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) approach. It will be taken forward by the state authorities without the financial contribution from the Central government.

Despite being proposed with a design speed of 120 km/h, the project is going to give due attention to the safety of commuters. It will feature three-beam metal crash barriers along both the edges and the medians to enhance. Additionally, it will feature wire fencing on both sides for the safety purpose.

Improve access to Chitrakoot Dham

Once completed, the expressway will significantly improve access to Chitrakoot Dham. Notably, it is Uttar Pradesh’s key spiritual and cultural destination. The project is likely to have a transformative impact in the region's development.

After tenders are issued and a construction firm is selected, the chosen contractor will be required to complete the expressway within a timeframe of 548 days.

Moreover, the company will be responsible for maintaining the road for five years after its completion.