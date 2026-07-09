CM DK Shivakumar reviews Bengaluru's second airport plans, Harohalli reportedly joins list of contenders

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru, struggling with traffic and growing urban pressure, will soon get its second airport. However, the government is yet to finalise the location for the proposed airport. Amid this, Harohalli has emerged as a fourth option. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reviewed a meeting on Wednesday with Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil and senior officials during which he reportedly asked authorities to take a fresh look at land in the Harohalli belt. Reports suggest that Shivakumar cited lower prices and simpler acquisition prospects in Harohalli, which is located within his own Kanakapura Assembly constituency.

No final call

Harohalli as a location was discussed but "no decision was taken during the meeting," a New Indian Express report quoted an official source as saying.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Shivakumar reiterated that the final site for the second Bengaluru airport would hinge on technical feasibility, minimal displacement, and manageable acquisition costs. “We have asked them to identify a location where land prices are low so that the project does not burden the state government," he said.

3 sites already under consideration

As of now, three sites are under consideration for the proposed airport. Among these sites, two are on Kanakapura Road near Harohalli in South Bengaluru and one on Kunigal Road in Nelamangala to the west of the city.

The AAI officials have already visited the three shortlisted sites for Bengaluru's second international airport.

Second airport to decongest Kempegowda International Airport

The government has proposed a second airport in the city to decongest Kempegowda International Airport, which has emerged as the country's third largest airport.

Meanwhile, the government has released Rs 1,593 crore of grants for development of seven domestic airports in the state so far. For the current year, Rs 200 crore has been earmarked.

Flight training school and aircraft manufacturing or assembly activities in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode will be undertaken on the premises of the Vijayapura and Shivamogga Airports, respectively.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar said on Wednesday that the government was considering establishing an AI university and had sought industry suggestions in this regard.

Asserting that his government remained committed to creating an environment where businesses can innovate with confidence, access world-class talent and scale globally, he said, "Together, we will ensure that the next generation of global technologies and enterprise capabilities continues to be imagined, engineered and scaled from Karnataka."

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