Changing evaluation matrix: Location alone no longer sufficient for South Delhi's luxury housing market

New Delhi:

For decades, South Delhi has been synonymous with high status in NCR real estate. Places like Defence Colony, New Friends Colony and Greater Kailash have always carried connotations of elitism and social class. Having a home here serves as a status symbol. But as the luxury real estate market in India develops, the notion of ‘value’ in South Delhi might become a bit more than that. The number of residential supplies in Delhi-NCR was up by 28.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 of 2026. House sales increased by 11.4 per cent in the quarter, indicating consistent interest in luxury homes despite rising prices.

South Delhi, known as one of the most established luxury residential markets in the region, is among its major beneficiaries. According to data provided by Golden Growth Fund, a Category II real estate-focused alternative investment fund, prices of luxury builder floors in South Delhi rose by up to 32 per cent during the January-March quarter, with Category B colonies outperforming the traditionally premium Category A locations in terms of growth rates.

Several factors are now defining buying choices

While the prestige of owning an address remains an essential criterion, it is increasingly seen as just the beginning, not the end, of the selection process. Superior specifications, custom designs, generous spaces, low densities, wellness-related facilities, intelligent technologies, and sustainability are now defining buying choices. Buyers are paying closer attention to how a home functions, feels and adapts to their lifestyle. For them, luxury conversation is steadily moving from where one lives to how one lives every day.

“South Delhi has long held a special place in India's luxury housing market. Its well-established neighbourhoods, strong social infrastructure and enduring prestige have made it one of the most sought-after residential destinations for generations. What is changing today, however, is the way buyers define luxury. The premium location may be highly valued today, but alone is insufficient. The demand today extends beyond the conventional appeal to delve deep into what the project actually offers. Whether it is a premium design, an element of privacy, well-being zones, sustainability elements, or just making life easier, all these features are important today for prospective buyers, especially the HNIs. Hence, luxury is becoming less about status and more about substance, prompting developers to rethink how premium residences are designed and delivered,” said Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group.

Equal importance on design, service, wellness

Moreover, a key force behind this evolution is the changing profile of luxury homebuyers themselves. South Delhi is attracting younger entrepreneurs, startup founders, family office investors, senior corporate leaders and global Indians who have lived, worked or invested in some of the world's most sophisticated cities. Their expectations are shaped not just by what is available locally, but by the standards they have experienced globally. Consequently, they are evaluating homes through a far broader lens - placing equal importance on design, service, wellness, privacy and long-term value.

According to Sumit Choudhary, VP, Rise Infraventures, the luxury market in South Delhi is entering a more mature phase than what we witnessed a decade ago.

"While prime locations continue to provide a strong foundation, the real differentiator today is the quality of the product being offered. Buyers are increasingly focused on aspects such as exclusivity, low-density living, personalisation, wellness integration and future-readiness. There is also a stronger investment lens at play, with purchasers assessing how well an asset will hold value over the long term. That evolution is creating a more sophisticated and discerning marketplace,” Choudhary said.

The development in the luxury real estate of South Delhi represents a trend that is being witnessed across the luxury real estate sector of India. Although its locational advantage continues to be unsurpassed, it is clear that the future trends in this market will depend on properties that offer much more than just location.

“Luxury homebuyers in South Delhi today are very different from what they were a few years ago. Earlier, a prestigious address often ticked most of the boxes. Now, buyers want to understand the finer details of a project—from design and construction quality to wellness features, security and long-term value. Many of them are well-travelled and have exposure to international real estate markets. Hence, projects that offer a distinctive lifestyle experience are attracting far greater interest than those relying on location alone,” Karan Malik, Regional Director, Realistic Realtors, concluded.