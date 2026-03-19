CBI questions industrialist Anil Ambani in SBI's Rs 2929 crore 'cheating' case

New Delhi:

CBI questions Anil Ambani in SBI's Rs 2929 crore 'cheating' case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is questioning industrialist Anil Ambani in connection with the alleged Rs 2,929 crore cheating case registered against Reliance Communications Ltd and him on a complaint by the State Bank of India. Ambani arrived at the agency headquarters in the national capital this morning for questioning in the case. He was summoned by the investigating agency on March 19 and March 20. The agency has alleged fund diversion, misappropriation and other irregularities in the loan funds issued to the company by the bank, they said.

The spokesperson for Anil Ambani said in a statement on Thursday that he will be appearing before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi on March 19 and 20 "for examination in connection with the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the State Bank of India".

"The appearance is in furtherance to Mr Ambani's commitment to extend full cooperation in the matter with all agencies," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

Anil Ambani was booked in August last year

The CBI had booked Ambani in August last year for allegedly defrauding the SBI to the tune of Rs 2,929.05 crore, officials said.

According to the SBI complaint, now part of the FIR, the company had an outstanding of over Rs 40,000 crore to various lenders with the public sector bank alone facing a loss of Rs 2,929.05 crore, according to 2018 figures.

The CBI booked Ambani and RCom for allegedly committing offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust.

"It is alleged that the accused persons, in criminal conspiracy, misrepresented and got sanctioned credit facilities from SBI in favour of Reliance Communication Ltd," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement in August last year.

"Anil D Ambani denies all allegations and charges, and will duly defend himself," the spokesperson said.

According to sources, the agency had also searched Ambani's residence, 'Sea Wind', at Cuffe Parade in Mumbai.