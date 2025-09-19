Canara Bank hosts 'Canara Utsav 2025' in Bengaluru to empower women entrepreneurs, artisans As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and Community Development, Canara Bank continues to support women self-help groups (SHGs), grassroots entrepreneurs and skilled artisans by providing them opportunities and a platform to showcase their talent.

Bengaluru:

Canara Bank is hosting 'Canara Utsav 2025', a three-day exhibition celebrating entrepreneurship and art, aimed at empowering women and local artisans. The three-day event, which commenced today, will end on September 21, 2025. The timing of the event is 11:00 am to 8:00 pm, and the venue is Rangoli Metro Art Centre, MG Road, Bengaluru.

Talking about the fest, Mahesh Pai, Chief General Manager, Canara Bank, Circle Office Bengaluru, said, "Through Canara Utsav 2025, we aim to go beyond financial inclusion by promoting social and cultural inclusion. This initiative reflects our commitment to empowerment, skill development and preservation of India's rich artisan heritage."

"Canara Bank wishes everyone a happy Navratri and Diwali. During the Canara Utsav 2025, a lot of women from self-help groups are exhibiting their products. This aims at making them self-reliant. All kinds of products related to the Diwali and Navratri festivals will be available during the Canara Utsav 2025," he added.

The exhibition will bring together a diverse range of handcrafted products, including organic food, pottery, sweets, and festive essentials like designer diyas and candles. Visitors can also enjoy an organic food court, live pottery, and sketching activities, making the event both enriching and enjoyable.