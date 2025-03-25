Can you transfer a confirmed train ticket to family member? Here's what Indian Railways' rules say Indian Railways news: Indian Railways news: Is it possible for a passenger to transfer their confirmed train ticket to a family member? Let's explore the details.

Indian Railways news: If you have a confirmed train ticket but are unable to travel, you can transfer it to a family member, allowing them to use your seat without losing the money spent on the ticket. Indian Railways permits such transfers under specific terms and conditions. However, the transfer is only allowed to immediate family members, including parents, siblings, children, or a spouse. Read the article to know the process and conditions for transferring your train ticket to a family member.

According to Indian Railway, if you have a confirmed train ticket but are unable to travel, you can transfer it to an immediate family member, such as your father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband, or wife. To ensure a smooth process, you must visit the railway officials in advance.

To avail of this service, passengers must submit a request at least 24 hours before the scheduled departure to transfer their confirmed train ticket. If the request is made within 24 hours of departure, it will not be processed. Additionally, a ticket can only be transferred once per person. If someone has already transferred their ticket, they cannot avail of this service again.

How to transfer your train ticket?

To change the name on a confirmed reservation ticket, visit the reservation counter at your nearest railway station with a printout of the electronic reservation slip and the photo ID mentioned in it. Additionally, carry a valid ID proof of the family member who will be traveling in your place. Provide proof of your relationship with the passenger and submit a written application for the ticket transfer. The railway staff will assist you in completing the process.

Can you transfer a ticket to others?

In addition to family members, ticket transfers are also allowed in specific cases. If a passenger is a government employee traveling for official duty and has the necessary authorisation, the ticket can be transferred. Similarly, for students of recognised educational institutions, the head of the institution can submit a written request at least 48 hours before the train's departure to transfer a reservation from one student to another within the same institution.

