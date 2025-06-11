Cabinet approves Rs 6,405 crore railway doubling projects in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh These initiatives from the Centre will improve travel convenience, reduce logistic cost, decrease oil imports and contribute to lower CO2 emissions, supporting sustainable and efficient rail operations. The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 6,405 crore.

New Delhi:

The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by PM Modi, on Wednesday approved two railway projects covering seven districts in Jharkhand, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with a total cost of Rs 6,405 crore.

Know all about two projects

One of projects is the doubling of the 133-km-long Koderma-Barkakana track, which not only passes through a major coal-producing area of Jharkhand but also serves as the shortest and a more efficient rail link between Patna and Ranchi.

The second railway project is the doubling of the 185-km Ballari-Chikjajur track that traverses through Ballari and Chitradurga districts of Karnataka and Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Two projects to cover seven districts

The two projects covering seven districts across the states of Jharkhand, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 318 Kms.

The approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approx. 1,408 villages, which are having a population of about 28.19 lakh, the government said.

These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, iron ore, finished steel, cement, fertilizers, agriculture commodities, and Petroleum products etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 49 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

The Indian Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (52 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (264 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 11 Crore trees.

Connectivity to 1,408 villages will be enhanced

According to Centre, the approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 1,408 villages, which have a population of about 28.19 lakh.

The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion, the government said in a statement.

These projects are in line with PM Modiji’s vision of a New India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.

The projects are result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which have been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.