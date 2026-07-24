Cabinet approves rail capacity expansion along critical Andhra Pradesh–Karnataka economic corridor: Details

New Delhi:

In a major push toward infrastructure and industrial growth, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved a Rs 1,264-crore rail capacity expansion along the critical Andhra Pradesh–Karnataka economic corridor. The approval has been given for a third and fourth line on the Bellary-Guntakal rail section. The project is planned under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with a focus on enhancing multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. This project will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services.

Project to cover 3 districts

According to the information shared, the project will cover 3 districts across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 46 km. The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 99 villages with a population of about seven lakhs.

Better connectivity to several tourist destinations

The capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Ballari Fort, Sri Kumara Swamy Temple, etc.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has now launched a new app, Punctuality BZA, to monitor train punctuality and delays of more than 15 minutes.

Government to set up 3 chemical parks

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has also approved Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana Rasayan, or BHAVYA-Rasayan Scheme, to set up three chemical parks in the country with an outlay of Rs 3,030 crore.

Out of the total outlay, Rs 3,000 crore would be towards the cost of establishing the common infrastructure facilities and basic utilities inside the parks. The remaining Rs 30 crore will be for the administrative expenditure. The scheme would run for a period of 5 years from the current fiscal to 2030-31.

Sharing details, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the total investment for the establishment of these three parks would be much higher, and the Rs 3,030 crore support is for common infrastructure facilities.

Vaishnaw said that there are many sectors in the economy that are foundational, and the chemical sector is one of them, as it provides basic raw materials for many other industries. According to an official statement, the Centre would provide a grant of up to Rs 1,000 crore per park. This will be subject to the minimum contribution of Rs 500 crore by the concerned state government.

ALSO READ: