The Union Cabinet on Wednesday took a major step toward strengthening air connectivity in the Northeast by approving a proposal to build a new greenfield airport at Doloo in Silchar, Assam, with an estimated cost of Rs 2,014 crore. The new airport will not only provide better air connectivity to the people of Silchar and the Barak Valley, but will also benefit travellers from neighbouring northeastern states. This is expected to boost tourism and business in the region.

The airport will have modern facilities

The proposed greenfield airport will include a new terminal building spanning 12,351 square meters. The runway will be 2,705 meters long and 45 meters wide. During peak hours, the airport will handle 800 passengers per hour: 400 arriving and 400 departing. At this capacity, the airport will handle approximately 1.01 million passengers annually, helping meet growing air travel demand in the future.

AAI will build it with its own money

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will fund the entire cost from its internal resources. This means AAI will use its own earnings and available funds to fund construction. The new terminal focuses on adding vital capacity to accommodate surging container traffic while upgrading facilities to handle large international vessels. By strengthening global maritime connectivity, the move is expected to significantly reduce India's reliance on foreign deep-water transhipment hubs and provide robust, cost-effective logistics support to domestic industries and manufacturing clusters.

Rs 11,000-cr scheme to boost CIE manufacturing ecosystem

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Cabinet has also approved a Rs 11,000 crore scheme to boost the Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the scheme will run for eight years (FY2026-27 to FY 2033-34).

Vaishnaw said the Indian CIE industry is the world's third-largest, with a market size of Rs 97,000 crore in FY 2024-25, yet about 45 per cent of it depends on imports. The scheme aims to build indigenous capacity in advanced CIE and position India as a key player in the global market.

The scheme covers seven categories of equipment that are fully or largely imported, including tunnel boring machines, off-highway trucks, excavators, cranes, loaders, piling rigs, and drilling machines.

Rs 1,141 crore for post office modernisation

The Cabinet has also approved Rs 1,141 crore to modernise post offices over five years. Vaishnaw said the corpus approved for the postal department will be used to modernise the postal network and strengthen mail and parcel operations.

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