Cabinet approves Line 4, Line 4A under Pune Metro Rail Project Phase-2, Rs 2,781 crore railway projects

The Union Cabinet has approved the Line 4 (Kharadi-Hadapsar-Swargate-Khadakwasla) and Line 4A (Nal Stop-Warje-Manik Baug) under Phase 2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project. This is the second major project approved under Phase-2, following the sanction of Line 2A (Vanaz–Chandani Chowk) and Line 2B (Ramwadi–Wagholi/Vitthalwadi).

Project to be completed within five years

Together spanning 31.636 km with 28 elevated stations, Line 4 and 4A will connect IT hubs, commercial zones, educational institutions, and residential clusters across East, South, and West Pune. The project will be completed within five years at an estimated cost of Rs 9,857.85 crore, to be jointly funded by the Government of India, the Government of Maharashtra, and external bilateral/multilateral funding agencies.

Expected ridership to be over 4 lakh by 2028

According to projections, the daily ridership on Line 4 and 4A combined is expected to be 4.09 lakh in 2028, rising to nearly 7 lakh in 2038, 9.63 lakh in 2048, and over 11.7 lakh in 2058. Of this, the Kharadi–Khadakwasla corridor will account for 3.23 lakh passengers in 2028, growing to 9.33 lakh by 2058, while the Nal Stop–Warje–Manik Baug spur line will rise from 85,555 to 2.41 lakh passengers over the same period. These projections highlight the significant growth in ridership expected on Line 4 and 4A over the coming decades.

Approves two multitracking projects

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has approved two projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total cost of Rs 2,781 crore (approx). These projects include:

Devbhumi Dwarka (Okha) – Kanalus Doubling – 141 kms

Badlapur – Karjat 3rd and 4th line – 32 kms

The two projects covering 4 Districts across the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 224 km. The approved doubling from Kanalus to Okha (Devbhoomi Dwarka) would provide enhanced connectivity to Dwarkadhish temple, facilitating access to the key pilgrimage destination, and lead to all-around development of the Saurashtra region.