Cabinet approves construction of 4-lane Mokama-Munger section of the Buxar-Bhagalpur high-speed corridor

In a major development, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, which is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of 4-lane Mokama-Munger section of the Buxar-Bhagalpur high speed corridor in Bihar. The total cost of the project is Rs 4,447. According to the information shared, the project will be completed in the next three years. The Mokama-Munger section, with a total length of 82.4 km, will be constructed on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

Project To Connect Important Cities

The section of the project that has been approved passes through or provides connectivity to important regional cities such as Mokama, Barahiya, Lakhisarai, Jamalpur, Munger and connects to Bhagalpur.

According to an official statement, the Munger–Jamalpur-Bhagalpur belt in Eastern Bihar is emerging as a key industrial region focusing on an ordinance factory, a locomotive workshop (in Jamalpur), food processing (e.g., ITC in Munger) and related logistics & warehousing hubs.

Access-Controlled Corridor

The 4-lane access-controlled corridor with close tolling, supporting average vehicular speed of 80 km/hour with design speed of 100 km/hour will reduce the overall travel time to 1.5 hours, while offering safer, faster, and uninterrupted connectivity for both passenger and freight vehicles.

The proposed project will generate about 14.83 lakh man-days of direct employment and 18.46 lakh man-days of indirect employment.

According to the statement, the project will also induce additional employment opportunities due to increase in economic activity in the vicinity of the proposed corridor.

"While the construction of 4-lane section will help reduce the commute time to 1.5 hours, it will also give a boost to the industries along corridor which includes Mokama, Barahiya, Lakhisarai, Jamalpur, Munger and Bhagalpur, adding to the employment, growth and development of the region," Minister for Road Construction Department of Bihar Nitin Nabin said.