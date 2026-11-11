Cabinet approves Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4: Details

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of the Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4. Sharing details of the Cabinet decisions, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the project will cost around Rs 2,390 crore and will have a total length of 8.449 kilometres and five elevated stations. The minister said that the project aims to significantly enhance connectivity for the numerous IT companies and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) established in the region.

"Many IT companies and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are established in this area, and they will all benefit from this connectivity. Furthermore, the extension of the Aqua Line will provide better access to airports from various parts of the Delhi region... A massive multimodal transportation hub, including a mega railway terminal, is being developed at this site. The investments made in the metro system over the last 12 years under the leadership of PM Modi have directly benefited middle-class families, the poor, and the youth, while also providing a safe mode of travel for women...," Vaishnaw said.

71.878 kilometres of active metro rail network

The project, approved by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, represents a significant advancement in the city's infrastructure development, an official statement said.

On the operationalisation of this corridor, Noida and Greater Noida will have 71.878 kilometres of active metro rail network, it said.

Rs 62,370 crore subsidy for P&K fertilisers in rabi season

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has also approved a Rs 62,370 crore subsidy on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the rabi season 2026-27. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Department of Fertilizers' proposal to fix the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Rabi season 2026-27 (from October 2026 to March 31, 2027) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers.

The Cabinet has approved Rs 62,370 crore as subsidy for P&K fertilisers, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

He said the fertiliser prices have shot up immensely due to the West Asia crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war.

However, the minister said the government has protected farmers' interests by providing adequate fertiliser subsidy.

Other key decisions

The Cabinet has also approved Rs 3,230 crore for the development of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum through adaptive use of North and South Block buildings and the continuation of the credit guarantee fund for micro units under Mudra Yojana for 5 years.

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