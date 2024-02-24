I continue to remain CEO, rumours of my firing highly exaggerated, inaccurate: Byju's Raveendran tells staff

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

A day after investors of Byju's voted for a change in leadership, edtech firm’s Raveendran penned a note to employees saying he continues to remain CEO and the management remains unchanged, as he dubbed Friday's EGM as a "farce". This comes a day after Byju's shareholders (prominent investors) on Friday voted for removing Founder-CEO Raveendran and his family from the board over alleged "mismanagement and failures", but the company dug in its heels, calling the voting done in absence of founders as invalid and ineffective.

What did Raveendran say?

In a note to employees on Saturday, Raveendran alleged that a lot of essential rules were "violated" at Friday's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

"This means that whatever was decided in that meeting does not count, because it didn't stick to the established rules...It is crucial for everyone to understand the specific issues that make this EGM a farce," he wrote.

Raveendran said he firmly believes that the truth will inevitably prevail, despite the "relentless trial by the media".

"I am writing this letter to you as the CEO of our company. Contrary to what you may have read in the media, I continue to remain CEO, the management remains unchanged, and the board remains the same," he said, adding it is "business as usual" at BYJU'S.

"To re emphasise, the rumours of my firing have been greatly exaggerated and highly inaccurate," Raveendran said.

Outlining what he claimed were "key discrepancies" at the EGM, he said the meeting was convened without following the proper procedure set out by the law and the company's Articles of Association.

"To pass any resolution the meeting needs to have a proper quorum, a set of people who are mandatory. Our articles are clear on the quorum requiring the presence of at least one founder director. Consequently, any resolutions taken at the meeting are not enforceable as per law," he said.

He also stated, "The claims made by a small group of select minority shareholders that they have unanimously passed the resolution in the EGM is completely wrong. Only 35 out of 170 shareholders (representing around 45 per cent of shareholding) voted in favour of the resolution. That in itself shows the very limited support that this irrelevant meeting received.".



