Bull run continues, Sensex surges over 1,700 points, Nifty reclaims 25,000 on strong FII comeback

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their upward momentum for the sixth straight session amid strong foreign institutional investor (FII) buying during the festive season. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 1,718.01 points, or 2.17 per cent higher, at 81,028.02. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 81,028.02 and a low of 79,016.05, gyrating 2,011.97 points. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty added 492.75 points or 2.01 per cent to close at 25,030.35. However, the broader market ended the session mixed. While the BSE MidCap Select Index added 41.70 points or 0.23 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index fell 82.62 points or 0.92 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Private Bank was the biggest gainer, up 3.22 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Financial and Nifty jumped 2.54 per cent and 1.21 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty Media fell 1.42 per cent.

"Indian equity markets ended sharply higher on Friday, extending their winning streak to seven consecutive sessions and demonstrating considerable resilience despite the sharp sell-off in global technology stocks. In a notable departure from the weakness across Wall Street and other Asian markets, domestic equities largely shrugged off concerns over the unwinding of AI-related trades. The rally, however, remained largely concentrated in large-cap stocks, with banking and financial services shares emerging as the principal drivers of the gains," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Rupee settles flat

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee outpaced all Asian peers, posting its biggest single-day surge since October 12 to reach a six-month peak.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, M&M, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan and Axis Bank were the major gainers, with M&M gaining 6.15 per cent today. On the flip side, only Power Grid were among the laggards. Power Grid shares fell 0.57 per cent today.

Today, 29 of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining one closed in the red. Meanwhile, 46 of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, while the remaining 4 closed in the red.



Rupee settles flat

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee outpaced all of Asian peers, scoring its biggest single-day surge since October 12 to hit a six-month peak.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)