Budget Delhi 2026-27: CM Rekha Gupta presents Rs 1.03 lakh crore budget - Check key announcements

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented a Rs 1,03,700 crore Budget for the financial year 2026-27. While presenting the Budget, the Chief Minister stressed that the national capital is progressing rapidly with the "triple engine" government. Describing it as a "green budget", she said the city is passing through a phase of transition and flagged that a "culture of freebies" had affected the growth rate, adding that the period between 2018 and 2020 saw a fall in revenue.

Here are the key announcements

A provision of Rs 11,266 crore has been made for the MCD to build Green Delhi, which is significantly higher than last year. Additionally, the budget proposes financial assistance of Rs 146 crore for the NDMC and DCB.

For the holistic development of Delhi's infrastructure, to enhance the overall quality of life, a budget of Rs 5,921 crore has been proposed for the PWD department and Rs 7,887 crore for the Urban Development and Housing department in the financial year 2026-27.

The project for the extension of the Modi Mill flyover to Kalkaji and the construction of a new flyover at the Savvy Cinema intersection has been approved. The project is estimated to cost Rs 371 crore. A provision of Rs 150 crore has been allocated for this work. Additionally, a project for the construction of an underpass at Gagan Cinema on Mangal Pandey Road is also being approved, with a total cost of Rs 99.37 crore.

To strengthen water and sewerage infrastructure and improve service delivery, a budget of ₹9,000 crore has been allocated for the Delhi Jal Board. The goal is to expand 12.7 kilometres of transmission lines and 172 kilometres of distribution pipelines to strengthen Delhi's water balance, increase water supply by 10 MGD, and provide a further 36 MGD of additional water. Reducing non-revenue water from 45% to 15% and moving towards tap water for every household is the government's vision.

A provision of Rs 12,645 crore has been made for the Health Department to ensure accessible, affordable and quality healthcare services.

The government implemented the Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) for the first time in Delhi. Its scope has been expanded to 7.5 lakh beneficiaries, including ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, widows, and disabled pensioners. Transgenders will also be included. A provision of Rs 202 crore has been proposed for this scheme.

Advanced Newborn Monitoring and Optimal Lifecare (ANMOL) for Delhi's newborns: A provision of ₹25 crore has been proposed for the 'Anmol' scheme. Under this scheme, 56 types of tests will be conducted free of cost by the Delhi government using a single drop of blood for newborn babies.

A budget of Rs 19,148 crore is proposed for education. Rs 200 crore is being allocated for the construction of new school buildings and Rs 275 crore for the expansion of schools.

Delhi government is providing free education to about 1 lakh 30 thousand girl students studying in class 9th.

The government will provide laptops to meritorious students who pass 10th, for which an allocation of Rs 10 crore is being made.

The budget proposes an allocation of Rs 2,392 crore for social welfare and Rs 227 crore for the welfare of SC/ST/OBC communities.

The "Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana" is one of the government's most ambitious schemes. From birth until graduation, the government will deposit a total of Rs 61,000 into the daughters' accounts. By the time they graduate, the maturity amount in their accounts will be Rs 120,000. A budgetary allocation of ₹128 crore is proposed for this.

It is proposed to launch the ‘DURGA’ (Driving Upliftment and Employment for Women/Transgender Green e-Auto) scheme. In the first phase, 1,000 women and 100 transgender individuals will be assisted in obtaining new auto permits in 2026-27.

A budget outlay of Rs 8,374 crore is proposed for the Transport Department in the financial year 2026-27. The government said it is committed to introducing 7,500 buses in Delhi by March 2027, including 5,800 electric buses.

The government will introduce a Delhi Semiconductor Policy to establish a strong semiconductor manufacturing and research and development ecosystem in Delhi, in line with the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0.

The tourism department's budget has been increased from Rs 121 crore last year to Rs 412 crore in the 2026-27 fiscal year. A provision of Rs 173 crore is proposed this year for art, culture, and language.

21.44 per cent of the total budgetary allocation, i.e. Rs 22,236 crore, is part of this year's Green Budget.

The total budget provision for environment and forests has been increased from Rs 505 crore last year to Rs 822 crore this year.

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