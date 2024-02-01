Budget 2024: 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans given to women entrepreneurs, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the pre-election Budget for 2024-25 and highlighted the NDA government's roadmap for women development.

"Momentum for Nari Shakti: The empowerment of women through entrepreneurship, ease of living and dignity has gained momentum in these 10 years. 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans have been given to women entrepreneurs," Sitharaman said.

She also said, "We focus on outcomes and not outlays. Poor, women, youth and farmers are four castes for the government." and added, "Making triple talaq illegal, reservation of one-third seats for the women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies and giving over 70 per cent houses under PM Awas Yojana in rural areas to women as the sole or joint owner has enhanced their dignity."