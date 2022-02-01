'MP who ran away from UP...': FM Sitharaman's stinging attack on Rahul Gandhi over 'Zer0' Budget remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2022: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday launched a stinging attack at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Zer0 Sum Budget' remark saying "MP who ran away from UP" must understand what is being said in the Budget.

Nirmala Sitharaman said, "I wish as a leader of the oldest political party Rahul Gandhi please understand what is being said in the Budget. On every category he named such as youth, farmer, I have mentioned repeatedly where, what benefits them. I pity who come up with quick responses... quick understand the response I am ready to answer but just you want to put something on Twitter, it doesn't help."

"The fragile economy which they left that in the past 5 years and more 2-3 years the economy and also due to pandemic is improving after stimulus support from the government to almost every sector," she added.

"Passing comments without any reason... I only pity a party that has a leader who comments without thinking. Whatever comments Rahul Gandhi is making on us... first of all at least in the states where the Congress government is still there which are only 2 maybe should perform there... Isn't the employment issue is not there in Punjab, are farmers not attempting suicide in Maharashtra... Is Rahul Gandhi able to stop it... therefore, before speaking on any issue, they should first do it in states ruled by them such as Punjab, Maharashtra, and Chattisgarh, and then comment," Sitharaman further said.

Almost irresponsible comments are coming as criticism. I will take criticism but not from somebody who has not done his homework, the finance minister concluded.

Rahul Gandhi after the Budget announcement by Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter and slammed the Modi government for its 'Zer0 Sum Budget'.

He wrote, "M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for Salaried class, Middle class, The poor & deprived, Youth, Farmers, MSMEs" READ MORE

