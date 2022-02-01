Budget 2022: It is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, says Congress

Tuesday, February 01, 2022
     
Congress general secy and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the salaried and the middle classes have been affected due to pay cuts and high inflation.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2022 13:44 IST
Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes: Congress. 

Highlights

  • Congress accused FM Sitharaman, PM Modi of betraying India's salaried classes
  • Salaried, middle classes have been affected due to pay cuts and high inflation: Randeep Surjewala
  • India's salaried class and middle class were hoping for relief in times of pandemic: Surjewala

The Congress on Tuesday accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the country's salaried and middle classes by not announcing any relief measures for them in the Union Budget.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the salaried and the middle classes have been affected due to pay cuts and high inflation.

"India's salaried class and middle class were hoping for relief in times of pandemic, all round pay cuts and back breaking inflation. FM and PM have again deeply disappointed them in Direct Tax measures," Surjewala said on Twitter.

"This is a betrayal of India's Salaried Class and Middle Class. #Budget2022," he said in his initial remarks on the Union Budget.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister also accused the government and tweeted, "Budget has zero for common people, who are getting crushed by unemployment and inflation. Government is losing in big words signifying nothing-A Pegasus spin budget." 

 

The comments of the opposition parties came soon after the finance minister presented the union budget for 2022-23 in Parliament.

