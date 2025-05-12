Buddha Purnima bank holiday today: Banks to remain shut in these cities, check full list here

Attention bank customers. Bank will remain shut in many states including Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Delhi, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh for Buddha Purnima on Monday. This closures apply to both public and private sector banks. Buddha Purnima is observed as a major religious festival in India.
As per the RBI bank holiday list, banks will remain closed on six holidays in May 2025, along with all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.
Banks to remain shut in these cities today: Check full list
- Agartala
- Aizawl
- Belapur
- Bhopal
- Dehradun
- Itanagar
- Jammu
- Kanpur
- Kolkata
- Lucknow
- Mumbai
- Nagpur
- New Delhi
- Ranchi
- Shimla
- Srinagar
Bank Holidays in May 2025: Check details
- May 24 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday — banks will remain closed.
- May 25 (Sunday): Weekly holiday — all banks will be shut.
- May 26 (Monday): Banks in Tripura will be closed to mark the birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam.
- May 29 (Thursday): Banks in Himachal Pradesh will remain shut for Maharana Pratap Jayanti.