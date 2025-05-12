Buddha Purnima bank holiday today: Banks to remain shut in these cities, check full list here Bank holiday: On Monday, banks will remain closed due to Buddha Purnima across many parts of the country, including Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Mumbai:

Attention bank customers. Bank will remain shut in many states including Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Delhi, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh for Buddha Purnima on Monday. This closures apply to both public and private sector banks. Buddha Purnima is observed as a major religious festival in India.

As per the RBI bank holiday list, banks will remain closed on six holidays in May 2025, along with all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

On Monday, banks will remain closed due to Buddha Purnima across many parts of the country including Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Delhi, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh for Buddha Purnima.

Banks to remain shut in these cities today: Check full list

Agartala

Aizawl

Belapur

Bhopal

Dehradun

Itanagar

Jammu

Kanpur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

New Delhi

Ranchi

Shimla

Srinagar

Bank Holidays in May 2025: Check details