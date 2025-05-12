Buddha Purnima 2025: Are banks closed or open on May 12? Find out Buddha Purnima, Bank Holiday 2025: If you are planning to visit your nearby bank on May 12, 2025, it is better to check whether banks in your area are open or not.

New Delhi:

Buddha Purnima, Bank Holiday 2025: A lot of customers try to get their bank-related work completed on Monday to make sure that it doesn't get delayed because of any unforeseen incident. This week, Monday falls on May 12, 2025 - which is also Buddha Purnima, known as Buddha Jayanti. The day marks the birth of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, who later became Buddha and founded Buddhism. The day is observed on a full moon day during the month of 'Vaisakhi' in Hindu/Buddhist lunar calendars. This is an important festival in the Buddhist tradition. So, if you are planning to visit your nearby bank on May 12, 2025, it is better to check whether banks in your area are open or not.

Buddha Purnima 2025: According to RBI Holiday Calendar for May 2025, banks will remain closed on May 12 on account of Buddha Purnima. However, it’s important to note that this does not apply nationwide. This holiday fall under the Reserve Bank of India's 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.'

Buddha Purnima 2025: Banks to remain closed in these states

Banks will remain closed due to Buddha Purnima in Tripura, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh for Buddha Purnima. The closures apply to both public and private sector banks.

Bank Holidays in May 2025 — Check Full List

Apart from weekly offs and the May 12 holiday, bank customers would remain closed on these days. As per the RBI calendar, banks are closed for 12 days in May 2025.

May 16, 2025: Banks in Sikkim will close for Sikkim State Day.

May 26, 2025: Tripura will observe a holiday for the birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam. May 29: Banks in Himachal Pradesh will close for Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

