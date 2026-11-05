BSE share price in action as exchange's Q2 net profit rises 45% to Rs 808 crore, revenue up 34%

Shares of BSE jumped over 6 per cent on Thursday after the company reported a 45 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit. The stock opened in the green at Rs 3,665 against the previous close of Rs 3,601.5 on the BSE. The stock jumped further to hit a high of Rs 3,842, a gain of Rs 240.5 or 6.67 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 3,819.40, with a gain of Rs 218 or 6.05 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,55,783.17 crore.

BSE quarterly results

Stock exchange BSE Ltd on Wednesday reported a 45 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 807.52 crore for the September quarter of FY27.

The exchange posted a net profit of Rs 557 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 34 per cent to Rs 1,432.66 crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,068.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, BSE said in a regulatory filing.

In the equity cash segment, BSE recorded its highest-ever quarterly Average Daily Turnover (ADTV) of Rs 10,494 crore in Q2 FY27, suggesting sustained market participation.

BSE derivatives recorded average daily premium turnover of Rs 22,531 crore in the second quarter of FY27.

Momentum strengthened further in October, with monthly index options premium ADTV reaching an all-time high of Rs 35,481 crore.

Strategic collaboration with MSCI

Additionally, BSE entered a strategic collaboration with MSCI to develop and expand MSCI-linked derivatives products.

BSE StAR MF processed 24.52 crore transactions during Q2 FY27, up 21.9 per cent year-on-year.

For the six months ended September 2026, BSE's revenue from operations climbed 48 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,998.68 crore, while net profit jumped 53 per cent to Rs 1,680.18 crore.

"The first half of FY27 has been a defining period of structural growth for BSE, marked by robust financial expansion across our core business verticals, accelerating market participation and continued platform scalability," Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO, BSE, said.

Stock price history

According to NSE data, the stock has offered returns of 535.47 per cent in three years and 2,381.93 per cent in five years. Year to date (YTD), the stock has gained 45.05 per cent, while the benchmark index has dipped 6.48 per cent.