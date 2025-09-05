Bihar to get another Amrit Bharat train, 10 festival special trains announced - Check details East Central Railway has made an announcement for the operation of 10 pairs of festival special trains from New Delhi, Delhi, and Anand Vihar to various stations in the country.

New Delhi:

In a major development, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, in response to the letter of MP Bhim Singh, has said that an Amrit Bharat Express (Gaya-New Delhi Amrit Bharat Train) will run between Gaya and New Delhi. The Union Minister has informed that the operation of Amrit Bharat Express train numbers 13697 and 13698 has been approved.

According to a report, Rajya Sabha member Bhim Singh had requested the operation of three trains from Bihar in a letter to the railways minister. One of the demands in the letter was related to the train service between Gaya and Delhi, which has been approved by the Central Government.

Danapur-Udhna Express

The request for other trains includes the demand for the Danapur-Udhna Express, which is currently a weekly train, to become a daily train, and a new train between Gaya and Surat.

In view of the extra rush of passengers during the upcoming festivals, East Central Railway has made an announcement for the operation of 10 pairs of festival special trains from New Delhi, Delhi, and Anand Vihar to various stations in the country.

Apart from this, the duration of the Anand Vihar-Patna special train has also been extended. The New Delhi-Darbhanga-New Delhi train will run daily from New Delhi from 29 September to 30 November. On return, it will run from Darbhanga from 30 September to 1 December.

Train from Delhi to Bhagalpur

The Delhi-Bhagalpur-Delhi train will depart from Delhi on every Tuesday from 23 September to 25 November and reach Bhagalpur the next day.

On the return journey, it will depart from Bhagalpur every Wednesday from 24 September to 26 November and reach Delhi the next day. It will run via Kiul, Nawada, Gaya, Sasaram, DDU, and Prayagraj.

The Anand Vihar-Sitamarhi-Anand Vihar train will run from Anand Vihar to Sitamarhi daily from 29 September to 30 November.