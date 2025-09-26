Bihar set to get new four-lane greenfield highway connecting Patna and Bettiah - Check details The upcoming corridor is slated to ease the freight movement, as it will link the industrial and agricultural hubs, improving access to cross-border trade routes.

In a significant infrastructure boost to Bihar, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for the construction of a new four-lane highway running between Bettiah, Areraj, and Sahebgan in Bihar. The highway will be constructed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

78.94 km greenfield project

Being the 78.94 km greenfield project, the project is likely to incur an estimated capital cost of Rs 3,822.31 crore. The upcoming highway is expected to transform connectivity across northern Bihar.

The highway will link the state’s capital, Patna, to Bettiah, as it will be covering the districts of Vaishali, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, and West Champaran. The project will also extend up to areas adjoining the Indo-Nepal border.

The upcoming corridor is slated to ease the freight movement, as it will link the industrial and agricultural hubs, improving access to cross-border trade routes. It will considerably fuel the growth in the region.

Access to nine major religious and heritage centres

The project has also gained significance from the perspectives of tourism and culture, as it is slated to enhance access to nine major religious and heritage centres. The sites include Kesariya Buddha Stupa, Someshwarnath Mandir, Jain Mandir, Vishwa Shanti Stupa, and Patna’s Mahavir Temple.

Bihar’s international tourism potential is also going to get a boost since the Buddhist circuit will also be strengthened.

Being part of the PM Gati Shakti framework, NH-139W will ensure seamless connectivity between seven economic nodes, along with eight logistics nodes and six social nodes. Ultimately, it’ll be instrumental in creating seamless links with national highways NH-27, NH-227A, NH-727, NH-722, and NH-31.

Apart from enhancing travel, the project is projected to create about 14.22 lakh man-days of direct jobs and 17.69 lakh man-days of indirect employment, while also driving fresh economic activities that will open up further opportunities along the corridor.