Big update on country's first indigenous hydrogen train: Railways plans to extend services to Delhi

Indian Railways plans to extend services of the country's first indigenous hydrogen train to Delhi. Currently, the train operates on the 89-kilometre route between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. However, because passenger turnout on this route is low, the Railways is considering extending service to Delhi. If the plan moves forward, the train could reach Azadpur station. The hydrogen train has a seating capacity of about 2,600 passengers, but only 40 to 60 passengers travel on it daily during the entire journey from Jind to Sonipat.

Because of low passenger traffic, the train currently makes only one trip a day. Initially, two trips were planned. The hydrogen train was launched on July 17, 2026. This is considered an important step towards the use of indigenous hydrogen technology in the country.

Extension up to Azadpur Station

A team of experts is monitoring the train's operations and its trial runs to Delhi. However, the railways have not yet made a final decision on its extension.

"Its successful running by the Northern Railways for the last two months speaks volumes about the dedication and commitment of the team of experts involved in its day-to-day operation.

They are working out all measures for its extension up to Azadpur Station near the wholesale fruits and vegetables market in Delhi," a senior railway official said.

Officials say this is new technology and passenger safety is of paramount importance. Therefore, they will make a final decision only after examining all aspects.

Train can run up to 300 km

According to officials, the hydrogen train can travel approximately 250 to 300 kilometres on a single full tank. Currently, refuelling is available only in Jind. The distance from Jind to Delhi is about 130 kilometres, so the train can cover it on a full tank. However, running the train to Delhi also presents some challenges.

This 10-coach train has a capacity of approximately 2,600 passengers. Meanwhile, trains departing from Delhi often require 18 to 20 coaches to handle the larger passenger numbers.

Railway staff said the hydrogen-powered train replaced a DEMU train that was previously operational on the route and which, too, received equally low passenger footfall.

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