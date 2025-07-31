Big traffic relief coming! Govt unveils plan for 4 massive elevated roads in South Delhi Senior officials said that the residents in the nearby locations, including Sainik Farm, Freedom Fighters Enclave, and others, have previously highlighted the poor connectivity issue.

New Delhi:

Being faced with the issue of chronic traffic congestion in South Delhi, the government of the Union Territory has unveiled plans to tackle the problem through four elevated road projects. The government has tasked the Public Works Department to prepare feasibility reports to assess the viability of the stretches being proposed, a Times of India report claims.

Proposed Roads

The proposed roads include a stretch between SSN Marg and the main Chhatarpur Road. It would be an elevated link between Chhatarpur’s 100-Foot Road to the IGNOU Gate. There will also be a longer corridor running between Indira Gandhi International Airport to Anuvrat Marg, through the INA Market.

Senior officials have stated that the residents in the nearby locations, including Sainik Farm, Freedom Fighters Enclave, and others, have previously highlighted the poor connectivity issue. Traffic jams emerged as one of the primary reasons obstructing seamless connectivity on IGNOU Road.

According to an official, “These are preliminary observations. A final decision requires a detailed feasibility study by a consultant.” He added that the concerned agency will undertake site inspection, involving PWD engineers, local MLAs, Delhi Traffic Police, as well as other stakeholders.

Widening Of Road Not A Viable Option

As buildings and shops have continued to flank both sides, widening the road does not appear to be a viable option. Notably, attempts were earlier made to tackle congestion by putting concrete barriers to give lanes a separate outlook, which ultimately failed to deliver a long-lasting solution.

IGNOU Road is one of the most important arterial links in the area as it connects residential areas, including Freedom Fighters Enclave, Neb Sarai, Saidulajab, Paryavaran Complex to the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road as well as the Saket metro station.

However, shopkeepers and hawkers have further encroached the available road space, reducing the space for traffic flow. The T-junction at IGNOU Road and MB Road, along with the Ambedkar Nagar depot crossing, continues to experience frequent traffic bottlenecks.